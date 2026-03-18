Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric ID system with 134 crore users: Minister

New Delhi: Aadhaar has emerged as the world’s largest biometric identity system, with around 134 crore live users and over 17,000 crore authentication transactions completed so far, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply to a question, that the Aadhaar ecosystem -- maintained by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) -- plays a key role in enabling identity verification for service delivery.

The UIDAI provides Aadhaar authentication services to authorised entities, allowing verification of an individual’s identity using one-time password (OTP), biometrics such as fingerprint, iris and face, or demographic details, he said.

He added that Aadhaar-based face authentication, used by authorised entities, is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enable accurate verification.

According to the minister, entities seeking to use Aadhaar authentication services must be onboarded as Authentication User Agencies (AUA) or KYC User Agencies (KUA) in line with provisions of the Aadhaar Act.

On data access and retention, Prasada said authentication logs are maintained for two years by AUAs and KUAs and can be accessed by Aadhaar holders or used for grievance redressal. These logs are subsequently archived for five years before being deleted.

He also said that the Aadhaar ecosystem has been designed with strong privacy safeguards, with demographic data encrypted both at rest and in transit, along with legal restrictions on its collection, storage and usage.

The minister also highlighted that the UIDAI follows a three-tier audit framework, including self-compliance audits, annual information security audits and governance, risk, compliance and privacy (GRCP) audits to ensure system integrity.

Further, detailed standard operating procedures mandate informed consent of users, restricted use of authentication for specific purposes, secure data storage, use of certified devices and prohibition on retention of biometric data by entities.

The government said Aadhaar data is stored and processed within India, with safeguards in place to prevent any breach of these provisions.