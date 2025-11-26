AAI Showcases ‘Flight of Dreams’ at IITF 2025 | India Aviation

AAI's exhibition space at IITF 2025—"Flight of Dreams"—has become a unique platform for knowledge, experience, and inspiration. The role of Airports Authority of India (AAI) is very important in the rapidly growing aviation sector in India. AAI is continuously making new efforts towards making the airports of the country safe, modern and passenger-centric. To take this message to the general public and youth, AAI has created a special AAI exhibition space at IITF 2025, where students, young aviation enthusiasts and people of all age groups are getting a closer look at India's aviation journey.



