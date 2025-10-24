AAP alleges BJP 'faked' clean Yamuna for Chhath

New Delhi: AAP on Thursday accused the BJP governments in Delhi and Haryana of diverting water from Uttar Pradesh's Eastern Canal to the Yamuna river to "create an illusion" of cleanliness before the festival, a charge rejected by the ruling party.

The BJP, instead, credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government for what it called a "historic turnaround" in the Yamuna's condition within eight months of the chief minister taking office.

The political temperatures in Delhi have been rising as Chhath Puja nears, with AAP and the ruling BJP trading charges over the Yamuna's condition and preparations for the event.