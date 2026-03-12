AAP, Congress 'creating drama to divert people's attention', says Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh: Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar said on Thursday in the State Assembly that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition Congress "are creating drama through mutual coordination to divert people's attention from real issues affecting the state".

Speaking to the media here, Jakhar noted that the Congress and AAP have "a secret understanding, under which the Opposition avoids questioning the government on public issues and instead keeps staging walkouts, while the ruling party (AAP) continues passing resolutions that have no connection with public welfare".

He specifically reminded the Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan that during the July 2025 Assembly session, a special session was called to make a law regarding religious sacrilege, but even after six months the state government has failed to approve a draft of the law.

The State BJP Chief said if the AAP-led state government was truly serious about the issue, the Assembly Speaker should respond to it or ask the state government during the current Assembly session to present the draft law for approval.

He added that even today justice has not been delivered in the cases of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The BJP leader challenged the Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa to raise this issue in the state Assembly.

He said that while the state government is organising investment summits in the state, at the same time it is sending buses 500 km away to Rajasthan for painting instead of using industries in Jalandhar, and the AAP government should clarify whose financial interests are behind this.

Launching a sharp attack on the state government over the mining issue, Jakhar released government data showing that the state collected Rs 21.70 crore in royalty from legal mining, but Rs 79.29 crore from fines imposed on illegal mining.

"In addition, another Rs 89.23 crore has been shown as recovered, but its source is unclear."

The State BJP Chief said these figures clearly indicate that illegal mining is far greater than legal mining, and that too under the protection of the state government.

He alleged that illegal mining cases are settled by imposing small fines while the rest of the money goes into unknown coffers.

Jakhar said that according to latest orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a truck caught in illegal mining should be fined Rs 4 lakh, but the state government is imposing fines of only Rs 6,000, which he described as collusion with those indulging in illegal mining.

He also added that the NGT has imposed Rs 180 crore in penalties on just 13 crushers whereas there are more than 400 crushers in the state.



