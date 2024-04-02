'AAP KA TIHAR': Atishi, Bharadwaj named

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, while the AAP supremo moved an application to have three books -- Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and How Prime Ministers Decide.

He was produced before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of his previously extended Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Seeking his judicial custody, ASG Raju said that "we (ED) seek his judicial custody and no more ED remand". Alleging the same what it had alleged last time, the ED said: "He (Kejriwal) is non-cooperative and is giving evasive replies."

The ASG made another similar submission as last time saying that CM Kejriwal isn't giving password to his phone.

The ED also alleged that Kejriwal, during his questioning, said AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair 'did not report to him' but to his cabinet colleagues Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and that his interaction with Nair was 'limited'. The ED claimed that Kejriwal first told it that N D Gupta, also a Rajya Sabha member of the AAP, is an 'active member of the party and is a member of the PAC and has knowledge of the party functioning but when confronted with the statement of Sh N D Gupta wherein he (Gupta) reveals that the national convenor takes such decisions, Sh Arvind Kejriwal calls the National Treasurer confused'. Kejriwal was brought to Tihar jail and will be lodged in Jail number 2. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was shifted to Jail number 5. Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia is lodged in Jail number 1, while BRS leader K Kavitha is in Jail number 6 of the women's jail. A protest erupted outside Tihar Jail ahead of the arrival of Kejriwal. Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, carrying party flags and wearing T-shirts with 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' printed on them, gathered outside the jail entrance. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that one of the accused, Vijay Nair, used to report to AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and not to him.