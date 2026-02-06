AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Punjab’s Jalandhar
- AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Jalandhar after unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds at him outside a gurdwara.
- Police have launched an investigation into the attack.
AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was killed in a targeted shooting in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Friday morning while he was leaving the Model Town gurdwara after offering prayers. According to police, Oberoi was rushed to a private hospital following the attack but succumbed to his gunshot injuries.
Investigators said two unidentified assailants arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and opened fire, discharging around eight to ten rounds using two high-end weapons. Visuals from the scene showed shattered glass inside a black Thar SUV, indicating the intensity of the firing.
The incident has triggered panic in the area, and police have launched a manhunt to trace the attackers. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Next Story