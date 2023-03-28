AAP Leader Sanjay arora confirms marriage of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Amid speculation about the relationship between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra, his own colleague has almost confirmed that both are going to get married.AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated both of them.This is the first time that an AAP leader has acknowledged the relationship between the two.Earlier, Raghav Chadha himself avoided questions and said that he should be asked questions of politics and not Parineeti.

Sanjeev Arora wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, 'I heartily congratulate Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra.May their companionship be filled with abundance of love and joy. Best wishes. This tweet of the MP has given a lot of strength to speculation.The relationship between Raghav Chadha and Parineeti was discussed when the two were recently seen together for lunch and dinner.





Raghav Chadha and Parineeti's friendship is quite old. Both have known each other since studying in the UK.It is being said that recently the families of both have also met. There is talk of both of them getting engaged soon.The wedding speculations were also fuelled when Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the house of famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra.Social media users were asking if Parineeti had come to collect designed clothes for the wedding.