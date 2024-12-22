AAP Likely To Replace Shoaib Iqbal With Son Aaley Muhammad Iqbal For Matia Mahal Seat

Less than a week after naming Shoaib Iqbal as its candidate for the Matia Mahal Assembly constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reportedly set to replace him with his son, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, sources revealed to India Today TV on Saturday.

Shoaib Iqbal, the sitting MLA from Matia Mahal since 2020, was initially fielded by AAP when the party released its fourth list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections on December 15. However, sources indicate that Shoaib and his son, former Deputy Mayor of Delhi Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, met with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to discuss the change.

During the meeting, Shoaib Iqbal expressed his desire to transition into national politics and requested that his son be considered as the party’s candidate for the constituency. Sources suggest that AAP is expected to approve the proposal and announce the decision formally in the coming days.

The elections for Delhi's 70-member Assembly are slated for January 2025. AAP, which has decided to contest solo, plans to leverage its strong governance record and grassroots connections to retain its influence, particularly in key constituencies like Matia Mahal and New Delhi.