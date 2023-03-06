AAP Reports Mental Harassment Of Sisodia In CBI Custody

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh claimed on Sunday that arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is being mentally tormented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while in custody and is being pressured to sign documents containing fabricated charges in the excise policy case.



Singh claimed during a news conference that Sisodia is being mentally tormented and coerced into signing a document outlining all claims. He said Sisodia was not identified as an accused in the corruption case, citing the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet submitted by the CBI.



The same things were mentioned following the announcement of the ruling, Sisodia informed the court that the central agency had repeatedly questioned him for 10 hours (from 10 am to 8 pm) while he was in its custody and had described this as "mental harassment". The CBI was subsequently instructed by the court not to quiz him repeatedly.

Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party has insisted that the allegations against Sisodia are untrue and has charged the Modi administration with abusing its power to persecute party members.

Meanwhile, as Manish Sisodia's five-day remand expiry on Saturday, a special CBI court prolonged his custody until March 6. While "certain missing files" including legal opinions on the expert committee's recommendations on the excise policy had not yet been located, the CBI had informed the court that it needed additional time to interview Sisodia and described him as "non-cooperative" during interrogation.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishan, Sisodia's attorney, had argued against the CBI's plea, contending that the agency's inability to complete the investigation cannot serve as justification for remand and that he cannot be required to implicate himself. Manish Sisodia's wife has very terrible health and is technically in the vegetative stage, according to Krishnan.