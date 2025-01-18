AAP screens trailer of ‘banned’ film on party, vows to take it to every Delhi voter

The AAP on Saturday screened a trailer of its controversial documentary film 'Unbreakable' at its office and vowed to take the ‘banned’ film to every Delhiite to expose the alleged conspiracy of the BJP and the Delhi Police to stop its private screening.

Within hours of Delhi Police preventing the screening of the film in the afternoon in Central Delhi, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj screened the trailer during a media briefing and said, “Now, we will ensure that the film reaches the masses.”

“Surely, there is something explosive in the film that attempts are being made to stop its screening,” said Bharadwaj, claiming that it was a private screening to which media and some AAP leaders, including him, were invited.

The 90 second trailer screened by Bharadwaj captures comments of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak, apart from footage of election rallies addressed by the former Delhi chief minister.

The trailer highlights Kejriwal’s interview in which he talks about fighting loneliness in prison where he was sent after being arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy.

At one point in the trailer, Kejriwal says that he was not provided insulin in jail for 15 days, threatening his life. In one of the scenes, Pathak is shown questioning if there was a plan to kill Kejriwal while keeping him behind bars.

The trailer also shows Kejriwal denying any wrongdoing and saying that had he done anything wrong he would have joined the BJP to save his skin.

The film’s trailer also highlights how a small party like the AAP took on the might of the BJP, the world’s largest party, by challenging the latter in its den in Gujarat by contesting elections against it.

Earlier, Kejriwal hit out at the Delhi Police and the BJP for foiling the film-maker’s plans to screen the documentary for media persons.

“The film was not political and there were no party flags at the venue, yet the police did not allow its private screening on the ground that no permission had been taken for it,” he said.

The Delhi Police said in a statement that they followed the rules and stopped the screening of the film ‘Unbreakable’ at an auditorium at ITO in Central Delhi as no permission had been taken for the screening from the election office despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force.

Asked about the next step, Kejriwal said the AAP is exploring its options and, in any case, no one can stop a film from coming into public domain, a veiled hint at its circulation on social media.

The ruling party claimed the makers of the film had made arrangements for its screening at Pyarelal Bhawan at noon but a large contingent of police came to the venue and disallowed the event.