AAP Spokesperson Suggests Arvind Kejriwal As Leader For Opposition Alliance INDIA

Priyanka Kakkar, spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), proposed Arvind Kejriwal, the party's leader, as a potential head for the opposition alliance called INDIA. She highlighted Kejriwal's consistent focus on public concerns and his successful model that has led to minimal inflation in Delhi.



Responding to the question of who should lead the INDIA alliance, Kakkar told the PTI news agency, "If you inquire as a representative of the party, I would nominate Arvind Kejriwal. He has continuously addressed public issues and presented a model that has kept inflation in Delhi at its lowest."

"He has established a model where public funds are allocated to benefit the public, resulting in a budget that remains profitable even with various welfare schemes. However, the decision regarding the leader of INDIA is not mine to make," she added.

Kakkar also took a dig at the BJP-led central government's decision to decrease cooking gas prices by ₹200, suggesting that fuel prices could follow suit after the forthcoming meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc.

"After the meetings in Patna and Bengaluru (of the INDIA alliance), LPG rates were reduced by ₹200. I am confident that petrol and diesel prices will also decrease following the Mumbai meeting," she stated.

This statement emerges ahead of the upcoming two-day gathering of the opposition INDIA alliance in Mumbai, where intensive discussions are anticipated to determine a coordination committee and alliance emblem.

During the meeting, opposition leaders are expected to devise a collective campaign strategy to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, they will work towards resolving internal differences, potentially creating panels to draft a common minimum program for the alliance, formulate joint plans for nationwide protests, and discuss seat-sharing arrangements.