AAP Targets Centre Over US Remark on India’s Russian Oil Purchases

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday criticised the central government following reports that the United States’ Treasury Secretary said India had been given a 30-day window to purchase oil from Russia. Party leaders questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue and called for a clear explanation from the government.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said it was unacceptable for any country to appear to grant India permission to buy oil from another nation. He questioned why India, a sovereign country with a population of over 1.4 billion, would need approval from the United States for its energy decisions. Kejriwal also alleged that the Prime Minister had repeatedly bowed before US President Donald Trump and asked what circumstances were compelling such actions. He said India had a long history of independence and strength and claimed that the country’s leadership had never appeared so weak. According to him, if there were any undisclosed pressures behind the government’s silence, the Prime Minister should resign in the interest of the country.

Kejriwal raised the issue in a post on X, where he questioned the authority of the United States to decide whether India could purchase oil from Russia. He said the situation had caused concern among citizens and added that the Prime Minister should address the nation and clarify the government’s position.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also reacted strongly, saying the reported statement by the US Treasury Secretary had angered him as an Indian. He said it was disturbing to hear a foreign official publicly claim that India had been given permission to buy oil for a limited period. Sisodia said if the statement were true, it would raise serious questions about the country’s sovereignty and decision-making independence.

He added that India had fought a long struggle for independence and that freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi did not sacrifice their lives for the country to be placed in a position where another nation could influence its economic decisions. Sisodia demanded that the central government respond firmly and clarify whether the statement was accurate. He also asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to explain the government’s stance on the matter.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the central government, alleging that the country’s dignity and global standing were being compromised. He claimed the Prime Minister had weakened India’s international position and said the country did not need what he described as weak leadership. Singh further demanded that the Prime Minister step down from office.

AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj also questioned the development, saying India’s independence had been achieved through the sacrifices of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose. He said the country should never appear to require approval from another nation to take decisions about its economic and strategic interests.

The remarks from AAP leaders have intensified the political debate over India’s foreign policy and energy imports, with opposition leaders demanding clarification from the central government regarding the reported statement by the US Treasury Secretary.