AAP to skip Cong meet of opposition parties on CAA, NRC
Highlights
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to skip the meeting of opposition parties called by the Congress to discuss the situation arising out of...
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to skip the meeting of opposition parties called by the Congress to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, sources said.
The AAP is not attending the meeting in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, they said.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
13 Jan 2020 8:08 AM GMT