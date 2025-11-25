AAP 'wasted' money by holding Assembly session in Anandpur Sahib: Akali Dal

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday condemned the Mann government in Punjab for "wasting" crores of public money on conducting a "sham" Vidhan Sabha session in Anandpur Sahib, saying that the opportunity could have been used to upgrade the infrastructure in the holy city.

In a statement, Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia said the AAP government could have used the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur to give a boost to the infrastructure in Anandpur Sahib, but instead "chose to play dirty politics on such a pious occasion".

She said the AAP government chose to "waste" crores of rupees on a one-day "sham" session, which had a zero outcome.

The MLA said that all this was done for the "benefit" of a tent owner.

She said Punjabis were surprised to see the conduct of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who, instead of extending cooperation to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for organising a religious function on the occasion, chose to attack the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

The Akali leader said previous governments had used such historic occasions to bring big projects to the state.

She said that during the 300th Khalsa Sajna Diwas in 1999, the then Parkash Singh Badal government established 'Virasat E Khalsa' with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

"Similarly, the Guru Gobind Singh Bathinda refinery project, worth Rs 22,000 crore, was brought to the state. Similarly, Guru Granth Sahib World University was established in Fatehgarh Sahib."

Kaur said on the other hand, the AAP government wasted public money and played "dirty politics" on the occasion only to please its "boss Arvind Kejriwal".

She said Punjabis would never forget the "cheap theatrics" of CM Mann and would teach a lifetime lesson to the party for "looting" public money.