AAP Will Not Be A Part Of Congress-Led Opposition If Congress Does Not Protest Delhi Ordinance

AAP would not join the Congress-led opposition if the Congress does not voice its opposition to the Delhi Ordinance in Parliament. Priyanka Kakkar, the party's national spokesperson, stated that Congress should not project Rahul Gandhi as the leader for a third time. As a result, the party has now proposed a new criterion. The Aam Aadmi Party's position on opposition unity has been made clear that thewould not join the Congress-led opposition if thedoes not voice its opposition to the Delhi Ordinance in Parliament. Priyanka Kakkar, the party's national spokesperson, stated that Congress should not projectas the leader for a third time. As a result, the party has now proposed a new criterion.



f the country is to be saved, then at first the Congress should announce that they will not bet on Rahul Gandhi for the third time and won't force the opposition. In the interest of the country, this is more crucial than saving the Constitution," Taking a subtle shot at Congress's oft-quoted aim of preserving the Constitution, the AAP leader tweeted in hindi that "

The June 23 mega-meeting of the opposition parties in Patna, which was organised by the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, was attended by AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, and AAP Sanjay Singh. The AAP leaders left the meeting before the joint statement was made and left for Delhi via plane after noon.

If the Congress does not back AAP on the Delhi Ordinance issue, any alliance with the Congress will be exceedingly tough, according to a statement released by AAP from Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi informed Kejriwal that there was a mechanism to discuss the ordinance while Kejriwal spoke with Rahul Gandhi directly during the meeting, pleading with him to put aside their disagreements and move forward. At the meeting, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee suggested that Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal discuss their issues over tea or lunch.

According to sources, Mallikarjun Kharge refuted the AAP's allegations at the meeting and claimed that AAP spokespeople had been making derogatory remarks about the Congress. As Priyanka Kakkar intensified her criticism, she asserted that Rahul Gandhi and the BJP had established an understanding in which the Congress would back the Delhi Ordinance.