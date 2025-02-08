'AAPda-free' Delhi will now become 'Viksit': Union Ministers laud 'historic' election triumph

New Delhi : Union Ministers congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday for its decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking a historic return to power after 27 years.

As per the latest Election Commission data, the BJP has won 20 Assembly seats and is leading on 27, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has bagged 11 and is leading on 12.

The BJP declared that Delhi is now free from the "AAP-da" government and vowed to align its governance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', promising a 'Viksit Delhi.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to congratulate the Delhi BJP for what he termed a "grand victory."

"Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises. The people have responded to the dirty Yamuna, contaminated drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and liquor shops opening in every street with their votes," he wrote.

HM Shah extended his congratulations to BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva for their relentless efforts in securing the victory.

"Be it respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorised colony residents, or the immense possibilities for self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modiji," he added.

In another post, Shah emphasised that "Delhi ke dil mei Modi (PM Modi is in the heart of Delhi)", stating that voters have made the capital "AAPda-free by destroying the 'Sheesh Mahal' of lies, deceit and corruption."

"Delhi has taught a lesson to those who break promises -- one that will set an example across the country. This marks the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he said.

HM Shah declared that the "rule of lies has ended" in the capital and termed the election outcome a "defeat of arrogance and anarchy."

"This victory is a testament to 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modiji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under Modiji's leadership, BJP is committed to fulfilling all its promises and making Delhi the number one capital in the world," he added.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda also hailed the victory, calling it a mandate against corruption and misgovernance.

"Today, the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Assembly elections is a testament to the unwavering support of the people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies of service, good governance, poverty alleviation, and development," Nadda wrote.

Taking a swipe at AAP, he added, "The 'AAPda' government had crossed all limits of corruption, misgovernance, and appeasement. Today, Delhi is free from its lies, deceit, and fraud, beginning a new era of progress and prestige. This mandate will shape our resolution of 'Viksit Delhi-Viksit Bharat.'"

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed similar sentiments, posting on X, "BJP's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections is a victory of faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the BJP. The people of this country trust Modiji's credibility and the BJP's governance of development and good administration."

Congratulating the party leadership and workers, he added, "After almost 27 years, the people of Delhi have placed their trust in the BJP. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them for this support."

He further emphasised the importance of a 'Viksit Delhi' in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"After this victory, the double-engine government will give new momentum to Delhi's progress," Singh concluded.

As the results continue to unfold, BJP's dominance signals a major political shift in the national Capital, ending the AAP's decade-long rule and setting the stage for a new governance era under PM Modi's leadership.