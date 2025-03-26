AAP's Punjab Budget imposes no new taxes, but silent on giving Rs 1,000 to women

Chandigarh: With no new taxes in 2025-26, but silent on giving monthly Rs 1,000 per month to women as promised before the 2022 Assembly polls, the AAP government in Punjab on Wednesday presented a Rs 2.36-lakh crore budget.

State Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the effective revenue deficit and fiscal deficit are expected to be 2.51 per cent and 3.84 per cent, respectively.

"According to the advanced estimates provided by the Directorate of Statistics, Punjab's economy is on a strong growth trajectory, registering an impressive nine per cent growth in the current year. As a result, the state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices has reached Rs 809,538 crore," he said.

"Looking ahead, the momentum is expected to continue, with GSDP at current prices projected to expand by 10 per cent in 2025-26, reaching Rs 8,91,301 crore," he said.

Minister Cheema said the total revenue receipts have been projected to be Rs 111,740 crore in 2025-26, of which the own tax revenue accounts for Rs 63,250 crore. Further, the share of central taxes has been pegged at Rs 25,703 crore and grant-in-aid from the Centre at Rs 10,576 crore in the next fiscal.

Setting an ambitious Goods and Services Tax (GST) target of Rs 27,650 for the 2025-26, the Finance Minister said the government has decided to carry out the first-ever drug census in the state next year. This census will cover every household and will collect data to understand the prevalence of drugs, usage of de-addiction centres, besides collecting data on the socio-economic status of the people of Punjab.

"We will use this data to craft an effective and scientific strategy to eradicate the problem of drugs within the next one to two years. Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for this census," he said.

The minister said the bulk of drugs coming to Punjab are from across the border.

"It is the primary responsibility of the Union government to halt cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms, as the 50-km area along the border falls under the BSF's jurisdiction. Yet, nobody can deny that the issue is prevalent. We have now decided to complement the efforts of BSF by undertaking two initiatives to completely block cross-border smuggling of drugs," he said.

"For the first time in Punjab's history, the state government will establish a second line of defence at the border by deploying 5,000 home guards alongside the BSF. These home guards will be selected from the most determined Punjabi youth, who will act as the eagle eyes protecting the future of Punjab, the minister said.

"The government will also deploy the most advanced and effective anti-drone systems available anywhere in the world that can track and neutralise the sophisticated cross-border drones being used to drop drugs and arms inside Punjab. We have already started piloting cutting-edge technologies and will deploy anti-drone systems along the border in the coming year," he added.

"I am allocating a budget of Rs 110 crore towards these initiatives next year," he added.

The government announced to extend the state health insurance scheme to make it universal and cover all the 65 lakh families of Punjab. There will be no bar or discrimination -- rural or urban, rich or poor, everyone can participate in this scheme.

The government has decided to extend the insurance cover for all families of Punjab to Rs 10 lakh per annum. This includes those enrolled in the Central government scheme too, they will get an additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh from the state government.

Further, all families who are covered under the Mukh Mantri Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana will receive a 'Sehat Card' next year through which they can avail cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh in government and private hospitals across Punjab.