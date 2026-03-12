AAP’s symbolic farewell to Saxena at Yamuna Ghat

New Delhi: The political friction between the Aam Aadmi Party and former Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena appeared to continue even after his departure from office. On Wednesday, as Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, AAP leaders organised a symbolic farewell tea gathering for Saxena at the Yamuna ghat in Kalindi Kunj. Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, had been invited as the chief guest but did not attend the event.

AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised Saxena for not attending the gathering and said the party had intentionally chosen the Yamuna river bank as the venue. According to Bharadwaj, Saxena had often presented himself as an expert on rivers and water bodies, which is why the party decided to hold the farewell event near the Yamuna.

He said arrangements were made for tea at the site but suggested that the visible foam and pollution in the river may have prevented Saxena from visiting. Bharadwaj added that if the former Lieutenant Governor had come to the location, he would have seen the condition of the river and been reminded of the challenges related to cleaning the Yamuna.

Bharadwaj also questioned the official farewell event organised by Saxena, alleging that it was held using government resources but attended mainly by BJP leaders. He said opposition leaders in Delhi, including MPs and MLAs, were not invited to the function. According to him, despite frequently communicating with the Delhi government through letters during his tenure, Saxena did not extend an invitation to AAP leaders for the farewell gathering.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said there had been signs that Saxena might attend the event, as a significant security presence was deployed at the Yamuna ghat in accordance with protocol. He said more than three dozen police personnel and security officials were stationed at the location, indicating preparations for a possible visit.