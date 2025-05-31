Ab goli ka jawab gole se milega: PM Modi warns Pak again; hails 'Operation Sindoor'

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again issued a warning to Pakistan, declaring that any act of aggression would be met with an even greater response. "Ab goli ka jawab gole se milega (now we will respond to bullets with shells)", he asserted on Saturday.

He described ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a symbol of India’s indomitable spirit, a testament to the nation’s courage and commitment to defending its sovereignty.

Speaking at the 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' in Bhopal, held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, he reflected upon the heroic legacy of the revered ruler.

PM Modi reiterated that terrorists had dared to challenge the strength of Indian women, a move that led to their downfall, along with those who supported them.

He emphasised that 'Sindoor' has long stood as an emblem of feminine power in Indian tradition, signifying strength, devotion, and sacred duty.

Citing an example from Hindu mythology, PM Modi said, even in the lore of Lord Hanuman, his devotion to Lord Rama is intertwined with the symbolism of 'Sindoor', marking a bond of faith and unwavering commitment.

Referring to the recent acts of terror in Pahalgam, PM Modi said that they were not just an attack on innocent lives but an assault on India’s cultural fabric and unity.

He pointed out that the aggressors had sought to fracture the spirit of the people and dared to challenge the indomitable force of women’s strength, a mistake that proved to be their downfall.

Highlighting the success of 'Operation Sindoor', PM Modi described it as the most formidable and triumphant mission in India's history against terrorism.

He praised the armed forces for advancing deep into enemy territory, dismantling their hideouts, and burying them beneath the weight of justice.

This operation, he said, delivered a powerful message to the world that “India will no longer tolerate proxy wars waged through terrorism.”

Those who seek to threaten India's sovereignty will find no refuge, as the forces of justice will strike at the very heart of hostility, eliminating not only the perpetrators but also those who enable and support them.

“The cost of aiding such atrocities,” he declared, “would be severe, and the response to every act of aggression would be absolute.”

Extolling virtues of Ahilyabai Holkar, PM Modi emphasised that her name evokes deep reverence.

PM Modi recalled her pioneering stance on social reform, highlighting that in an era when discussions about women's rights were rare, Ahilyabai boldly advocated for women's property rights and the right of widows to remarry.

She championed these causes with conviction, defying tradition and challenging societal norms that sought to limit women's autonomy.

Furthermore, she established a contingent of women warriors in the Malwa army, recognising female strength and capability at a time when such ideas were revolutionary.

PM Modi remarked that the world, particularly the West, often criticises India’s treatment of women while overlooking its long history of female leadership and valour.

He pointed out that Ahilyabai’s vision extended beyond her own kingdom. She took strategic measures to form women’s security squads in villages, reinforcing their role as protectors of their communities.

Her legacy, he said, is not just one of governance but of nation-building, embodying the power of women in shaping India’s future. Offering his respects, he expressed hope that her blessings continue to guide the nation forward.