Abhishek Banerjee targets Adhir, Humayun; alleges BJP 'tie-up'

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have a tacit understanding with former Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury and Humayun Kabir, chief of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

Addressing a public meeting in Naoda in Murshidabad district, Banerjee asserted that casting a vote for Adhir Chowdhury or Humayun Kabir would effectively amount to strengthening the BJP.

Launching a scathing attack on the two leaders, Banerjee said: “It is Amit Shah’s office that provides security cover to Humayun Kabir and Adhir Chowdhury. I challenge both of them -- if you possess any conscience, return the Central security forces assigned to you; the state government will provide for your security instead. What kind of ‘setting’ or secret arrangement do you two have? The common people need to understand this. In reality, you are merely empowering the BJP. Everyone knows this.”

At the outset of his speech, Banerjee also targeted the two leaders, branding them as “agents” of the BJP.

Former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir had joined the BJP in 2019. He later returned to the Trinamool Congress and became a party MLA from Bharatpur.

Referring to this, Banerjee also attacked the former MLA from Bharatpur, alleging that Humayun Kabir is now engaging in religion-centric politics at the behest of the BJP.

“The BJP is seeking votes by politicising religion and temples. Humayun Kabir is sowing discord in the name of religion. Suddenly, it occurred to him that a Babri Masjid needs to be constructed in Murshidabad. Yet, when he crossed over to the BJP in 2019 and contested as a Lok Sabha candidate, it never dawned on him then that a Babri Masjid needed to be built. Humayun had joined hands with the very people who were responsible for demolishing the Babri Masjid. Casting even a single vote for these individuals is tantamount to casting a vote for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, acknowledging factional infighting in Murshidabad district, he delivered a stern message to party workers. He said he is keeping a close watch on everyone and warned that disciplinary action would be taken if necessary.

“If you are wearing the party’s jersey, play for this team. Do not attempt to play for another team. If you try to play for another team, you will be thrown off the field within a month and you will never be allowed back in. I have my eyes on everyone. I am issuing a warning: if anyone thinks they can remain within the party while creating disorder, they will not be forgiven,” he said.

Banerjee further said: “If anyone harbours the notion that there is any discord between me and the candidate, they should simply assume that the candidate is Abhishek Banerjee himself. Personal preferences or dislikes will not be given any weight.”