ABVP says 8 or its members fined for 2024 JNU violence; alleges JNUSU-admn ‘nexus’

New Delhi: Eight JNU students have been fined Rs 19,000 for their involvement in the March 2024 campus violence, the ABVP said on Friday and alleged a “nexus” between the university administration and the students’ union while claiming that all those penalised were its members.

At least four students of Jawaharlal Nehru University were injured in a clash between two groups over the selection of election committee members on March 1, 2024.

The clash broke out between RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed student groups during the School General Body Meeting for polls.

According to a notice issued to an MA student at the Centre for German Studies, a fine of Rs 19,000 has been imposed following a proctorial enquiry into the violence that took place at the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies.

The January 9 order issued by the chief proctor stated that the student was found guilty of multiple acts of indiscipline, including taking part in violence, involvement in the physical assault of students, use of abusive language towards students and security personnel, and participation in a gherao.

While noting that the conduct was unbecoming of a student of the university and warranted strict disciplinary action, the JNU administration said it had taken a “somewhat lenient view”, keeping the student’s career prospects in mind. “As part of the penalty, a fine of Rs 19,000 has been imposed along with a strict warning not to repeat such activities in the future,” the notice read. The student has been directed to deposit the fine within 10 days from the date of issue of the order and submit the payment receipt to the proctor’s office.

The order further states that any appeal against the fine or punishment must be filed within 20 days. The ABVP’s JNU wing secretary Pravin Piyush claimed that eight of its members have been fined Rs 19,000 each. In a statement, he accused the Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) and the university administration of “selectively targeting” students who raise nationalist slogans on campus. The JNU administration and the JNUSU did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Piyush described the JNUSU as “incompetent” and claimed it had failed to address core student issues while “shielding individuals accused of raising anti-national slogans”. “The JNU administration had acted in a biased manner against ABVP activists,” he alleged. According to the RSS-backed student organisation, the fines of Rs 19,000 each were imposed selectively on its members “who had protested in defence of national integrity”.

It accused the university administration of hypocrisy, alleging that while it publicly spoke of nationalism, it penalised students who raised slogans such as “Vande Mataram”.