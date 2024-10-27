ACB Rajasthan Uncovers Crores In Assets In Raid On Udaipur Consumer Protection Officer In Corruption Probe

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a major raid on Udaipur’s Divisional Consumer Protection Officer, Jaimal Singh, unearthing assets worth several crores in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. The ACB conducted searches at four locations connected to Singh in Udaipur and Bhilwara on Saturday, uncovering substantial assets allegedly acquired through corrupt means.

According to ACB senior official Dr. Ravi Prakash Mehrada, Singh, who serves in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, was found with assets far exceeding his legitimate income, held in his and his family members' names.

Among the seized assets were a property in Sardarpura Yojna, Udaipur, a luxury hotel named Manvilas Resort, five residential plots, agricultural land, luxury vehicles, around two kilograms of gold, 13.7 kilograms of silver, and cash. The 26-room Manvilas Resort is registered in the names of Singh’s wife, Anuradha, and son, Hanut Singh, with investments worth crores in the property.

The ACB also discovered multiple bank and insurance investments linked to Singh and his family, and a shared bank locker, yet to be fully searched. Over 100 bottles of expensive liquor and various wildlife items, such as animal horns and nails, were found, prompting action from local law enforcement.

The ACB's preliminary assessment suggests Singh accumulated vast movable and immovable assets throughout his service, including evidence of additional "benami" investments, which are under further investigation. The ACB is continuing search operations at other related locations as part of the ongoing probe.