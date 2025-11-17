Accused of donating bad kidney to dad

Patna: Dayafter quitting politics and 'disowning' her family, former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has levelled serious allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav.

In a series of posts on X, Rohini charged cohorts of her brother, including accusing her of donating a "bad" kidney to her father, "in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket".

She further alleged that she had been "driven out" of her home by Tejashwi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, a close friend since her brother's cricketing days."Yesterday abuses were heaped on me, and I was accused of donating my bad kidney to my father, and that too in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket," said Acharya, who had contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in last year's general election.

In an obvious dig at Tejashwi and Sanjay Yadav, she said, "I would tell all married women never to do anything to save their parents, and if they have a brother, they should ask him to donate his own kidney or ask his Haryanavi friend to do so."

"I committed a sin by donating my kidney without seeking the approval of my husband or in-laws or thinking of my three children... may no daughter meet the fate of Rohini," added Acharya, who had been based in Singapore, where her father underwent a kidney transplant three years ago.

In another post, she alleged that despite being "a married woman and a mother", abuses were hurled at her and "a slipper was picked up to hurl at me" which led her to "leave my home, amid sobs, abandoning my parents and sisters".

"I have been made an orphan. May no household give birth to a daughter and a sister with a fate like that of Rohini," she added.

On Saturday, while boarding a flight for Delhi, Acharya had hinted before journalists that things turned sour when she insisted that accountability be fixed for the party's debacle in the recently held polls, in which the RJD won only 25 seats of the 243-strong Bihar Assembly.