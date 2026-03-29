Across states, leaders tune in to PM Modi’s 132nd 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Several senior leaders across India tuned in to the 132nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

In Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya listened to the programme from their official residences.

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tuned in to the programme.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin joined party workers in Dibrugarh, Assam, to listen to the broadcast.

BJP 's Lok Sabha member Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the Prime Minister’s focus on vital issues, saying, “The Prime Minister today discussed three to four important fundamental issues with the citizens of the country through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. Among these, in particular, fisheries, water conservation, and solar energy are very important.”

During the broadcast, PM Modi addressed both global and domestic concerns.

Reflecting on international developments, he said, “This month of March has been extremely eventful on a global level. We all remember that, in the past, the entire world faced numerous problems for a long time due to Covid. We all expected that, after emerging from the Corona crisis, the world would move forward on the path of progress with a fresh start. But, in different parts of the world, conditions of war and conflict continued to emerge.”

He also spoke about the ongoing gas crisis linked to conflicts in West Asia, noting that India is “resolutely facing” the challenges due to its capable foreign policy. The Prime Minister urged citizens not to politicise the gas crisis and to rely only on verified government information.

Prime Minister Modi further emphasised the participatory nature of his radio programme, stating, “For Mann Ki Baat, I receive numerous messages from different parts of the country every month. These messages show how eagerly people in remote areas listen to this program. When I read your suggestions, I feel that this is not just a programme; it has become a shared conversation for all of us. Your thoughts and experiences inspire us to continuously improve it.”

Throughout the broadcast, the Prime Minister also encouraged awareness about domestic issues such as fisheries, water conservation, and solar energy, urging citizens to actively contribute to national initiatives.

The episode reinforced Mann Ki Baat’s role as a platform connecting policymakers with the public, allowing leaders and citizens alike to engage with pressing concerns while highlighting local participation in national development goals.



