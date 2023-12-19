Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman

New Delhi : Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is unhappy after a Trinamool MP today mocked him during an opposition protest at the Parliament. Dhankhar said that Members of Parliament are mocking the institution of Chairman by taking on him.

The chairman on Tuesday said in the house: "I have adjorned the house. You are not aware of the kind of response that is against this institution in the mind of the people and we had the occasion to see the lowest level."

During the discussion, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P. Chidambaram was in the house. The Chairman said: "Mr Chidambaram is here. Mr Chidambaram you are a very senior member. Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the Institution of Chairman, as an individual take on me."

"Don't take on my background as a farmer, don't take on my background as community member. Institution of Chairman has been ravaged and that too by a political party that has gone far so long that a Member of Parliament, a senior one, videographs the other member. For what?," he added.



The Chairman added: "I had suffered, I tell you. On Instagram, Mr Chidambram, your party put a video which was withdrawn later on. That was shame to me. You used official twitter handle of the spokesperson to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, my position as a Jat, insult my position as a Chairman."

Meanwhile some MPs were raising slogans in the Rajya Sabha and they came out from their seats. The chairman stopped them and said: "Sir, these are serious issues. Please go back to your seat."