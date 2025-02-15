Action against 53 social media accounts for fake info on Kumbh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have initiated legal action against 53 social media accounts over the past month for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The crackdown follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to curb fake news, with authorities identifying multiple misleading posts, ?including old videos, falsely linked to the event, senior officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Thursday evening said the department formulated a comprehensive strategy, involving continuous cyber patrolling by the Uttar Pradesh Police and expert agencies to monitor and counter misleading posts on social media.

On February 13, cyber monitoring revealed two misleading videos falsely linked to the Maha Kumbh. The first video, originating from a fire incident in Egypt, was falsely shared as a blaze at the Maha Kumbh bus stand, with claims that 40-50 vehicles were destroyed. Investigations confirmed that the footage was actually from a pipeline fire in Cairo on July 14, 2020.

The Prayagraj Kumbh Mela administration and Uttar Pradesh Police officially debunked the claim on their social media accounts. Legal action was initiated against multiple accounts responsible for spreading this misinformation.

The second video was from an event in Patna in November 2024. It was falsely portrayed as an incident from the Maha Kumbh, alleging that nationalist and religious individuals had thrown footwear at army personnel.

Authorities confirmed the video was actually from a promotional event for the film “Pushpa 2” at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, where an unruly crowd engaged in disorderly conduct. Legal proceedings were initiated against 15 social media accounts for attempting to incite communal tension. Over the past month, 53 social media accounts have been flagged and subjected to legal action for spreading false information related to the Maha Kumbh.

On January 13, 2025, one account falsely claimed that a routine fire drill conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service was an actual fire incident at the

Kumbh Mela.