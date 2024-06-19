Action council to collect Rs 3 cr to be paid as ‘Blood Money’ to save Indian nurse jailed in Yemen

Thiruvananthapuram: An action council under the leadership of MLA K Babu, at Palakkad District, has been formed to collect Rs 3 crore to be paid as ‘Blood Money’ to the family of a Yemeni national killed by an Indian nurse.



The payment of the ‘Blood Money’ is expected to save Nimisha Priya, a nurse hailing from Kerala who has been sentenced to death for the murder of Talal Abdo Mahdi and has been in jail since 2017.

Babu on Wednesday said they were collecting the money to be paid to the Yemeni family.

“We have started the collection drive and seek help from people who are willing to join us for this initiative which will help Priya,” said Babu.

It is alleged that Priya, who worked as a nurse in Yemen, had injected Talal Abdo Mahdi with sedatives to retrieve her passport, which he had in his possession.

She had reportedly suffered abuse and torture at the hands of Mahdi.

She was later sentenced to death and following appeals and long-drawn court cases, she continues to be in jail.

Her mother after the intervention of a court in Delhi managed to travel to Yemen in April and met her daughter in jail.