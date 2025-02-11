Action must be taken against those making derogatory remarks on social media platforms: Odisha Dy CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday said action should be taken against those who make derogatory remarks on social media platforms that hurt the sentiments of others.

Parida’s statement came against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the recent vulgar comments by YouTuber Ranveer Allhabadia and others.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Those who are on social media should avoid making such remarks that hurt anyone. Action must be taken if anyone indulges in such behaviour. Especially, offensive remarks against women should not be passed on social media platforms or YouTube. The Women’s Commission should take action against those who make such remarks,” said Parida.

National Commission for Women, Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar who is on a two-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday said that the language used during the YouTube show is highly offensive.

"The language used in the show is utterly obscene and it should not be used that way. We are very serious regarding this issue. We have written a letter to the Union IT Minister and urged that stricter rules should be formulated for such platforms to control it,” said Rahatkar.

She also assured that the commission will take all the steps required to check such obscene programmes in the coming days. Notably, YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has landed in controversy as well as legal trouble over his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent', sparking outrage and legal trouble.

Raina's show is well-known among Gen-Z for its dark humour. However, lewd comments made by Allahbadia shocked both the audience and the other judges present.

During a recent episode, which featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (known as TheRebel Kid), Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant attracting criticism from different groups and political parties.