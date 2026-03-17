Action recommended against 2 cops in house demolition case

The State Police Complaints Authority has recommended disciplinary action against two police officers, including an IPS officer, for failing to take immediate action in the alleged robbery and demolition of the house of a former Navy officer’s widow in Uttarakhand. The authority, headed by retired judge N S Dhanik, said in an order that gross negligence was committed by the then SSP Janmejay Khanduri and the then Clementown SHO Narendra Gehlawat, in the case of the robbery and demolition of the former Navy officer’s house in the Clementown area of Dehradun in January 2022.

According to the authority, this negligence caused serious economic, physical, mental, and social harm to the complainant, Kusum Kapoor, and violated her human rights. The authority stated in its order that both officers were found guilty of failing to prevent the looting and demolition of the house and also failed to register an FIR in this regard.

The authority directed the Uttarakhand government’s Home Department to recommend disciplinary action against the two officers and inform the authority of the same. A copy of the order has also been sent to the director general of police. Khanduri, a 2007 batch IPS officer, is currently on deputation with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Kusum Kapoor, widow of former naval officer Commodore Vinod Kumar Kapoor, had alleged that she had been living in the house with her unmarried and mentally challenged daughter, Tina, for the past 25 years.