Activists Raise Alarm Over Proposed Changes To Transgender Rights Law

As Parliament prepares to consider amendments to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, activists and opposition leaders have expressed serious concerns, warning that the proposed changes could undermine key protections and exclude large sections of the transgender community.

At a public meeting held in protest, activists argued that the amendments move away from the principle of self-identification, which was central to the 2019 law. The proposed changes would require medical proof of gender identity, a shift critics say would make legal recognition inaccessible for many.

The earlier law defined transgender persons broadly as individuals whose gender does not align with the one assigned at birth. However, the amendments aim to replace this inclusive definition with a narrower classification, potentially leaving out many identities that were previously recognised.

Activists also object to provisions that exclude individuals based on sexual orientation or self-perceived identity, arguing that this confuses gender identity with sexual orientation, despite clear distinctions established by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2014 NALSA judgment.

Critics say the requirement of medical or surgical proof ignores ground realities, as many transgender individuals cannot afford or choose not to undergo such procedures. They also raised concerns about how individuals would prove their identity under a system that may rely on recognition by traditional community structures.

Another major concern is that the proposed definition may exclude trans men and those who are not part of established transgender communities. Activists argue that not everyone is accepted into such groups, and many individuals already face rejection from families and society.

There are also fears that certain provisions could criminalise support systems, including family members, doctors, and allies, due to vague wording around “force” or “inducement.” Activists warn that such clauses could be misused, leading to harassment and further marginalisation.

Some have drawn parallels between the proposed changes and colonial-era laws that stigmatised entire communities, cautioning that the amendments could reinforce harmful stereotypes and discrimination.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of consultation with stakeholders. Activists noted that, unlike the 2019 Act, the current amendment process has not adequately involved the transgender community or even members of the National Board for Transgender Persons.

With the Bill set to be introduced in Parliament, activists are urging the government to delay its passage and engage in wider consultations. They emphasise that any changes must uphold the principles of dignity, inclusion, and the right to self-identify.