Actor Playing Ravan Loses Eye In Ramlila Mishap In UP, Police Book Organiser And Co-Actor

A Ramlila performance in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district ended in tragedy after an arrow fired during a stage enactment struck the actor portraying Ravan in the eye, causing serious injury. Police have registered a case against the event organiser and the actor playing Ram in connection with the incident.

The accident took place on November 13, 2025, during a Ramlila programme held in Shahganj. Sunil Kumar, who was performing the role of Ravan, was injured during a battle scene when the arrow released by the actor portraying Ram allegedly deviated from its intended direction and hit him directly in the eye.

According to the complaint, the arrow was meant to strike the crown worn by the Ravan character but instead caused severe eye damage, with the victim reportedly bleeding profusely. Sunil Kumar alleged that despite the seriousness of his injuries, neither the organiser Ramsanehi Singh nor the actor playing Ram, identified as Naitik Pandey, assisted him in obtaining medical care.

The injured actor further claimed that requests for financial help for treatment were repeatedly ignored. He also alleged that when his family approached the accused the following day, they were subjected to verbal abuse, caste-based remarks, and threats.

Sunil Kumar’s brother stated that attempts to seek medical support on November 14 were met with hostility and that the family was allegedly driven away without assistance.

The complaint also mentioned that when the victim initially approached the police, no immediate action was taken. After reviewing the matter, Shahganj police later registered a case against the organiser and the actor under provisions of the SC/ST Act along with other applicable sections.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.