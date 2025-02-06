Actor-Politician Vijay Calls For Urgent Caste Census, Questions Tamil Nadu's Hesitation

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has voiced strong concerns over India's delayed implementation of a caste-based population census, highlighting growing demands for data-driven social justice reforms.

Through a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader emphasized how the continued postponement of caste census efforts reflects a broader pattern of neglecting marginalized communities. He particularly noted that even the standard 2021 national population census remains pending, calling the delay "unacceptable."

Vijay's advocacy draws attention to Bihar's groundbreaking initiative as the first state in independent India to complete a comprehensive caste census. This successful effort has demonstrated the practical value of such data in shaping equitable development policies and legislation.

While the Union government maintains its stance against a national caste census, categorizing it as a "policy decision," Bihar's independent action has set a precedent for other states. However, Vijay specifically challenged his home state, asking, "Why is the Tamil Nadu government still hesitating to conduct a caste census?"

Through his political platform TVK, Vijay continues to advocate for comprehensive demographic data collection, arguing that such information is crucial for protecting marginalized groups' rights and ensuring equitable development across all communities.

The debate reflects a growing national conversation about the role of data-driven policy-making in addressing historical social inequities, with various states taking different approaches to this controversial but significant issue.