Actor Vijay Officially Named TVK's Chief Ministerial Candidate For 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections, Rejects BJP Alliance

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has been formally announced as the chief ministerial candidate of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The declaration was made during a party committee meeting on Friday, where Vijay also made emphatic statements about his party's political positioning and alliance strategies.

During his address, Vijay delivered a strong message about his party's stance on potential political alliances, categorically stating that TVK would never collaborate with the Bharatiya Janata Party under any circumstances. He emphasized that such cooperation would not happen publicly or through backroom negotiations, describing the BJP as an ideological adversary that has no place in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

The actor-politician made pointed references to Tamil Nadu's political heritage, asserting that any party that opposes or disrespects the legacies of Anna and Periyar cannot succeed in the state. He drew a clear distinction between his party and established political entities, stating that TVK would not follow the path of DMK or AIADMK in terms of alliance politics with the BJP.

Vijay's political positioning extended beyond just rejecting BJP collaboration, as he also declared his opposition to the DMK, effectively positioning TVK as an alternative to both major political forces in the state. This stance suggests that TVK plans to chart an independent course in Tamil Nadu politics, potentially disrupting the traditional bipolar contest between DMK and AIADMK-led alliances.

The party has granted Vijay complete authority to make decisions regarding future alliances, indicating trust in his political judgment and strategic vision. This move centralizes alliance-making power within Vijay's leadership while giving him flexibility to navigate the complex political terrain of Tamil Nadu.

As part of its expansion strategy, TVK has set an ambitious target of enrolling two crore members across Tamil Nadu. This membership drive reflects the party's confidence in its ability to mobilize significant grassroots support and establish a substantial organizational presence throughout the state.

To connect directly with voters and build momentum for the 2026 elections, Vijay will undertake an extensive statewide tour from September to December this year. This four-month campaign will allow him to reach various constituencies, understand local issues, and present his political vision to Tamil Nadu's electorate.

The party has scheduled its second state conference for August, where additional strategic plans and policy positions are expected to be revealed. This conference will likely serve as a platform to further articulate TVK's political ideology and electoral strategy.

Beyond electoral preparations, TVK addressed several contentious issues affecting Tamil Nadu and its relationship with the central government. The party demanded that the Centre take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu island, highlighting what it sees as a failure to protect Tamil Nadu's territorial interests.

The party also criticized alleged attempts to suppress archaeological findings at Keezhadi, which TVK claims provide evidence of Tamil civilization dating back over two millennia. This position aligns with broader Tamil nationalist sentiments regarding the historical significance of Tamil culture and heritage.

TVK strongly condemned the central government's treatment of farmers during the Delhi protests, reflecting the party's stance on agricultural issues and farmers' rights. The party's criticism extends to what it perceives as inadequate support for agricultural communities facing various challenges.

The party also opposed the proposed Melma SIPCOT industrial expansion plan, urging the Tamil Nadu government to abandon the project. This position suggests TVK's concern about the environmental and social impact of large-scale industrial development.

Specific attention was given to mango farmers in districts including Krishnagiri, Theni, Thiruvallur, Salem, and Dindigul. TVK criticized the current approach of sending letters to the Union government as insufficient, promising more robust advocacy for farmers' rights and interests.

These policy positions indicate TVK's attempt to position itself as a champion of Tamil interests, farmers' rights, and cultural heritage while maintaining opposition to both major political formations in the state. The party's approach suggests it aims to appeal to voters who may be dissatisfied with existing political options.

Vijay's entry into electoral politics represents a significant development in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, potentially introducing a new dynamic to the state's traditionally bipolar political competition. His film career popularity, combined with clear political positioning, could influence voter preferences in the upcoming assembly elections.