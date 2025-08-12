Adani Electricity, BMC join hands for Ganesh Pandal electrical safety in Mumbai

Mumbai: With the much-anticipated Ganesh festival approaching, Adani Electricity on Tuesday said it is collaborating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Department to conduct essential electrical safety training for Ganesh Mandal volunteers across Mumbai.

The joint effort aims to significantly improve emergency preparedness and reduce potential electrical hazards during the upcoming festivities.

In a collaborative effort, Adani Electricity's safety officers and the BMC Disaster Management Department are participating in a series of "First Responder Training Programmes" for Ganesh Mandal volunteers throughout Mumbai.

The upcoming sessions are scheduled in locations such as Khar, Santacruz, Chembur, Dahisar, and Borivali. During these sessions, Adani Electricity experts will deliver vital lectures on electrical safety, providing volunteers with critical knowledge and practical skills.

During the 30-minute sessions, Adani Electricity's officers cover a range of important topics.

These include excavation safety, calculating appropriate load requirements, using the correct size and class of equipment, selecting weatherproof electrical materials, proper application for distribution company connections, temporary electrical setup guidelines, precautions for rain or wet conditions, safe wiring practices, and overall emergency and illumination safety for both the public and volunteers.

"We are deeply committed to fostering a culture of safety and are very pleased to work with the BMC Disaster Management Department on this vital initiative," said a representative from Adani Electricity. “Our goal is to empower Ganesh Mandal volunteers with the necessary knowledge and best practices for managing electrical setups securely, ensuring a joyous and incident-free festival for all devotees.”

Sameer Pawar, a representative from Kurlacha Maharaja Ganesh Mandal, Kurla West expressed his gratitude, stating, "This electrical safety training is incredibly valuable for us. With so many temporary electrical installations during the festival, understanding the right procedures and precautions is essential. We thank BMC and Adani Electricity for providing us with this vital knowledge."

Adani Electricity and the BMC Disaster Management Department strongly encourage all Ganesh Mandals to actively participate in these crucial training sessions to ensure a safe and successful Ganesh festival for everyone.



