Adequate security arrangements by Odisha Police for 5th phase of polling on May 20

In the wake of pre-poll violence at Khaliikote in Odisha's Ganjam district recently that resulted in death of a BJP worker, the police are on their toes to contain any untoward incident during the fifth phase of polling which will be held in five Parliamentary constituencies -- Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska -- and 35 Assembly seats of the state on May 20.

Speaking at a press conference here, Director General of Police, Arun Kumar Sarangi said: "I have strongly warned all the district Superintendents of Police during a virtual meeting that we will not tolerate any incidents of violence as we have a zero-tolerance policy towards poll-related violence. Stringent action will be taken against anyone found engaged in bloodshed and violent acts."

"I have instructed the officers to ensure the immediate arrest of those involved in poll-related violence and submission of chargesheets in the case so that the accused get punished at the earliest. Strong punitive action will be taken against any person or police officer found neglecting his duty. We hope the upcoming fifth phase of polling takes place peacefully," said Sarangi.

The DGP further said that Odisha Police have been keeping strict vigilance on the overall situation, and any act of violence will be dealt with iron hands.

As many as 33,000 police personnel have been deployed.

Voting will be held in the fifth phase at 9,162 polling stations in 7,339 locations across the state. Of the total booths, 556 booths located in Kandhamal Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh and at some places in Rourkela districts are Maoist-affected.

DGP Sarangi said as many as 47 Additional SPs, 88 DSPs, 236 Inspectors, 2,000 Sub Inspectors and Assistant SI rank officials have been deployed for the fifth phase of polling.

Besides, the Odisha police also deployed 655 mobile patrolling parties, 257 flying squads and 251 static surveillance teams.

Several quick reaction teams and swift action force of Odisha police have been placed in the sensitive areas to check any untoward incident.

"We have made adequate security arrangements in the five Maoist affected districts -- Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Rourkela. A Maoist group from Chhattisgarh has been camping in Kandhamal and Boudh districts in central Odisha for the past one year. Recently, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire in the Boudh area a few days back. Earlier, another divisional commander of Maoist group had been neutralised. We have intensified anti-Maoist operations in these areas for the last four months," said Sarangi.

He also said that as many as 117 operational parties of CAPF and 38 units of Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Forces are in action in the Maoist-affected areas for the fifth phase of polling.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be out on June 4.