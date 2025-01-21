'Adharmi, election-driven Hindu': BJP slams Kejriwal's 'Raavan as golden deer' remark

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his wrong depiction of the demonic character from Ramayana, labelling him as "Adharmi" (one who does not follow the rightful path) and an "election-driven Hindu."

This exchange comes just two weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections, with tensions rising between the ruling AAP and the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Yongender Chandoliya accused Kejriwal of lacking knowledge about Hindu traditions, stating, "Kejriwal is unaware of Lord Ram or Hanuman. He only knows how to offer prayers in mosque and which cap to wear there."

Chandoliya further alleged that Kejriwal disrespected Mata Sita, calling him "Adharmi" and accused him of repeatedly disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

At an election rally, Kejriwal narrated an episode from the Ramayana about Sita's abduction by Raavan.

"Ramchandra ji went into the woods to arrange food after asking Laxman to look after Sita. Raavan, disguised as a golden deer, lured Sita. These BJP leaders are like that golden deer. Don't fall into their trap," he said.

Reacting sharply, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of misrepresenting and misquoting Hindu scriptures for political gains.

"During elections, Kejriwal visits Hanuman temples to project himself as a Hindu. But his statements reflect ignorance of the Ramayana. If he had read the Ramcharitmanas, he wouldn't have made such comments," Tiwari told IANS.

Defending Kejriwal, senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed the BJP was using Raavan to mislead voters.

"Their politics has stooped so low that they defend Raavan and twist statements to mislead people. I urge Delhi residents to see through their real agenda, which is to capture power at any cost," Sisodia said in a post on X.

Tiwari, however, demanded an apology from Manish Sisodia, accusing him of disrespecting Mata Sita.

"Sisodia should immediately apologise; otherwise, the entire Kshatriya community will not forgive him," he warned.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal slammed Kejriwal's remarks as "election-driven" and disrespectful.

"Kejriwal's statement is unfortunate and shows he has never studied ancient scriptures. Sanatan Dharma is the soul of our country, and such remarks are unacceptable," Khandelwal told IANS.

"He just sees everything with election-driven motives. This is why he creates such confusion by making wrong statements," Khandelwal added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, called Kejriwal an "election-driven Hindu" and questioned his understanding of the Ramayana.

"It is truly unfortunate that these election-driven Hindus are unaware of the Ramayana. Those who don't even know the spelling of Ramayana spread such confusion. If they are confusing the Ramayana, it shows how little knowledge they possess," Gupta stated.

The controversy revolves around the Ramayana episode in which Maricha, a demon who disguised as a golden deer, leading to Sita's abduction by Raavan.



