Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says BJP's Exit from Power Is Approaching

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the BJP's departure from power was drawing closer, citing the massive public turnout and enthusiasm at the rally in Delhi. He said he had never witnessed such a large gathering in the national capital during his lifetime, particularly at a time when the BJP is in power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country.

Chowdhury said the scale of public participation and support was unprecedented in his experience, adding that the overwhelming response indicated that the BJP's time in power was nearing its end. He asserted that the party's exit from government now appeared increasingly inevitable.