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Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says BJP's Exit from Power Is Approaching

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Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the BJP's departure from power was drawing closer, citing the massive public turnout and enthusiasm at the rally in Delhi.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
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Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

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Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the BJP's departure from power was drawing closer, citing the massive public turnout and enthusiasm at the rally in Delhi. He said he had never witnessed such a large gathering in the national capital during his lifetime, particularly at a time when the BJP is in power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country.

Chowdhury said the scale of public participation and support was unprecedented in his experience, adding that the overwhelming response indicated that the BJP's time in power was nearing its end. He asserted that the party's exit from government now appeared increasingly inevitable.

Purna Singh
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Purna Singh

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Purna Singh Yadav is an experienced journalist specializing in politics and general reporting. With over 3 years of writing expertise in political as well as general reporting. Purna has completed her post-graduation from Amity University with specialization in public relations and advertising. When she is not immersed in writing, she can be found spending time watching movies. With three years of experience as a frontline journalist, she has honed her craft in various genres, including entertainment, crime, and education. Purna's diverse family history and embrace of cultures as well as good communication skills have enriched her writing with unique perspectives.

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Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryBJPCongressDelhi RallyIndian Politics
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