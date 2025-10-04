Adopt scientific methods to prevent wastage of water at tube wells: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, October 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,on Saturday, reviewed the renovation and modernization of government tube wells in a high-level meeting with Irrigation department officials, stressing that providing better irrigation facilities to farmers remains the government’s top priority.

He directed the adoption of scientific methods to prevent wastage of water drawn from tube wells and called for effective conservation measures, particularly during the monsoon season to help recharge groundwater and improve conditions in dark zone areas.

Reviewing major irrigation projects including the Saryu Canal National Project, Bansagar, and Madhya Ganga, the CM asked officials to identify and rectify shortcomings to ensure timely benefits for both rural and urban areas.

Focusing on the Terai region, he instructed officials to de-silt and revive reserve channels to expand irrigation coverage and said that the extracted silt should be used for embankment strengthening and erosion control.

The CM further said that the renovation and modernization of tube wells should be carried out on a priority basis, keeping in mind the irrigation needs of farmers. These efforts, he highlighted, will enhance irrigation capacity, reduce farmers’ costs, and provide them with access to modern, technology-based facilities. The Chief Minister emphasized that there should be no compromise on quality and transparency in the renovation and modernization works.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath re-emphasized that the government is taking every possible step to ensure improved irrigation facilities for farmers. He said that initiatives such as tube well modernization and water conservation will lead to higher agricultural productivity and a steady increase in farmers’ incomes in the coming years.