‘Adopt strong work culture, utilise opportunities to become self-reliant’

Outgoing Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla advised the state government to stand on its own feet by adopting a strong work culture and effectively utilising the opportunities presented to it. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also recalled that the governor had made suggestions at several instances, which his government followed sincerely, and any doubts about particular bills were resolved through discussions.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Shukla, who will soon take charge as the Governor of Telangana, said that more than 50 years have passed since the state of Himachal Pradesh was formed, yet it has advanced less significantly than Uttarakhand, which was formed later. “There is a huge scope for development in Himachal Pradesh. The state’s leaders need to adopt a strong work culture and utilise opportunities so that it can become self-reliant,” he said.

Later, speaking at his farewell function, the governor said, “When one works in a state or a region, it is natural to develop an attachment to that place. But my experience in Himachal Pradesh has been truly special. Himachal is not only the Devbhoomi (abode of gods) but also a ‘Prem Bhoomi’ (abode of love). People here are simple, sincere and full of warmth,” he said. Expressing gratitude for the affection he received during his tenure, the governor said that he was leaving the state with cherished memories of the love and cooperation extended by people.

“I am grateful for the support I received from all political parties, social and cultural organisations, and from government officers and employees,” he said.

Shukla emphasised the need to make efforts in the state to curb the growing drug menace, protect its environment and develop its tourism sector. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was present at the function, said that under the Shukla’s leadership, Lok Bhavan became a responsive centre connected with public concerns, spreading a message of goodwill and cooperation among different sections of the society. “The governor remained closely connected with people, regularly interacting with students, youth, social organisations and citizens.