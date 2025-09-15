Live
Advance Tax Second Instalment Due Today, Sept 15, 2025: Payment Schedule, Who Must Pay, and Penalties
Highlights
Today, September 15, is the last date to pay the second installment of advance tax for FY 2026. Learn who should pay, the payment schedule, penalties for delay, and how to pay online.
Today, September 15, is the last date to pay the second installment of advance tax for FY 2026. Paying advance tax in parts avoids a big payment at the end of the year-end.
Who Should Pay?
- If your tax is above ₹10,000 in a year.
- Salaried people with TDS usually don’t pay extra.
- People with income from rent, capital gains, freelancing, or business must pay.
- Senior citizens (60+) are exempt if they have no business income.
Payment Schedule
- June 15: 15%
- September 15: 45% (today)
- December 15: 75%
- March 15: 100%
- Example: Tax = ₹2,00,000
- By June: ₹30,000 paid
- By Sept: ₹90,000 total (so pay ₹60,000 today)
- Penalty for Late Payment
- Miss Sept 15 → 1% monthly interest till December.
- Miss 90% by March 31 → 1% monthly interest till fully paid.
Why Pay Early?
- Not extra tax, just paying in parts.
- Avoids interest and penalty.
- Easier to manage cash flow.
- Pay via the Income Tax portal or net banking today.
