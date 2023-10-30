Advanced diabetic centre to be set up in Lucknow

Lucknow: A one-stop centre for diabetes care will become operational at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here next year. The Advanced Diabetic Centre, which is billed as North India’s first such centre in the government sector, aims to provide all treatment facilities related to diabetes under one roof. Prof Sushil Gupta, senior doctor in the department of Endocrinology at the hospital, told PTI that patients suffering from diabetes in some cases also develop problems related to eyes, kidneys and feet.

Such patients have to travel to different departments for treatment. But after the construction of the Advanced Diabetic Centre, all treatment related to diabetes will be available to such patients under one roof. A proposal to purchase modern equipment worth Rs 24 crore has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Soon the work on recruitment of faculty and nursing staff will also be completed and it is expected that this centre will start working for patients in the beginning of 2024, officials said. At the centre, specialists in the field of diabetes, eye and kidney diseases will be available. Besides, admission facilities for 40 patients suffering from severe diabetes will also be available. Uttar Pradesh’s Medical Education and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said the centre will be a “gift to the people of the state in the New Year”.

Highlighting the enormity of the prevalence of the disease, Prof Gupta said, “In the past one year, around 25,000 patients suffering from diabetes had come to the OPD of the institute. Of these, there were about 10,000 patients, whose diabetes had worsened so much that its effects were visible on their eyes and they had to be sent to a specialist in the ophthalmology department.”