Advancement of kisan drones provides an effective, efficient technique in agriculture sector: PM Modi

Advancement of kisan drones provides an effective, efficient technique in agriculture sector: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated how the advancement of drones in the agriculture sector has increased farmers' earnings and improved their quality of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated how the advancement of drones in the agriculture sector has increased farmers' earnings and improved their quality of life.



Sharing an article by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X said that the Union Health Minister explains how the advancement of Kisan drones provides an effective and efficient technique for the application.

"Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya explains how the advancement of kisan drones provides an effective and efficient technique for the application of liquid fertilisers, leading to an increase in farmers' earnings and improving their quality of life," the PMO stated.

