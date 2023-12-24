Live
- No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu
- Army chief Manoj Pande likely to visit Jammu on Monday
- Sandeep Reedy Vanga shares details of ‘Animal’ OTT version
- Tripti Dimri spending sleepless nights reading all messages
- Advancement of kisan drones provides an effective, efficient technique in agriculture sector: PM Modi
- Ram Charan owns Hyderabad team in ISPL
- Fire breaks out in Delhi godown
- Harshavardhan Rameshwar reveals about ‘Devil’
- Gopichand’s‘Bheema’filming starts at Mangalore
- TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for March 2024 tomorrow
Just In
Advancement of kisan drones provides an effective, efficient technique in agriculture sector: PM Modi
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated how the advancement of drones in the agriculture sector has increased farmers' earnings and improved their quality of life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated how the advancement of drones in the agriculture sector has increased farmers' earnings and improved their quality of life.
Sharing an article by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X said that the Union Health Minister explains how the advancement of Kisan drones provides an effective and efficient technique for the application.
"Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya explains how the advancement of kisan drones provides an effective and efficient technique for the application of liquid fertilisers, leading to an increase in farmers' earnings and improving their quality of life," the PMO stated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS