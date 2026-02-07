Aerial emergency facilities needed for Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Coastal Road: Minister

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday called for a robust and future-ready emergency management framework for the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, Versova–Bandra Sea Link and the Coastal Road, stressing the need for aerial evacuation facilities.

Referring to the recent gas tanker accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway, which stranded passengers for more than 36 hours, Shelar said the incident had underscored serious gaps in emergency response mechanisms.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the minister stated that in the event of accidents, fires or natural disasters on these critical corridors, providing an immediate and effective response could pose major challenges.

He pointed out that as the Coastal Road includes underground tunnels and over-sea stretches, rapid evacuation of the injured, swift movement of security forces and timely access for emergency services could become extremely difficult.

Against this backdrop, Shelar called for the urgent construction of a helipad at Bandra Reclamation, close to the Sea Link. He noted that adequate space is available at the site and urged the Chief Minister to take an immediate decision and issue necessary directions to the concerned agencies.

“The construction of a helipad would enable the swift evacuation of the injured through air ambulances during emergencies on the Coastal Road and Sea Link. It would also facilitate rapid access to Lilavati Hospital and other major hospitals in the vicinity.

“This initiative would significantly improve coordination among disaster management agencies, police, fire services, NDRF and other departments, thereby strengthening the long-term emergency preparedness plan for Mumbai, the country’s densely populated financial capital,” Shelar said in his representation.



