After 20 Years Of Service, The Soldier From Kerala Who Died In Ladakh Accident Was Set To Retire

Muhammad Shaijal, one of the seven Indian troops who lost his life during the road accident in Ladakh on Friday, was slated to retire shortly, according to his family. Shaijal, a Kerala native, served in the Indian Army as a lance havildar. The 41-year-old was previously stationed in Gujarat before being relocated to Ladakh.



Shaijal had last seen his family in March of this year and was intending to file for VRS in October after serving in the Indian Army for 20 years.



Meanwhile, on Friday, seven Army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured when their vehicle slid off the road and into the Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk region. Shaijal and others were being relocated from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward position in Sub Sector Hanif when they were involved in an accident on Friday.

The accident happened around 9 a.m., some 25 kilometres from Thoise. The bus plummeted to a depth of roughly 50-60 feet, injuring all of the passengers.

On Friday, all 19 soldiers who were injured in the accident were evacuated to Chandimandir Command Hospital. The injured were taken to the 403 Field Hospital in Partapur following the accident, and surgical teams from Leh were dispatched to Partapur.