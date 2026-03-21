‘After 25 years, VCK still struggles for seats’: Thirumavalavan voices concern over limited electoral space

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has expressed concern over his party’s continued struggle to secure adequate electoral space even after 25 years in active politics, highlighting structural and social challenges that limit its growth.

Speaking during a Facebook Live interaction with party cadres, Thirumavalavan said that despite the party’s long presence, contesting elections remains an uphill task. “Even after 25 years, this political field still feels new to us. We have not fully adapted, and the social environment has not been favourable,” he said.

He pointed out that there are forces that do not want the party to grow into a strong political entity. “A majority still believe that we should not gain strength or evolve into a decisive political force. There is little encouragement or support for our growth,” he noted.

However, he emphasised that the VCK has managed to survive and steadily emerge as an indispensable political force in Tamil Nadu.

Thirumavalavan also addressed internal challenges, including the difficulty in securing seats within alliances and mobilising funds. As part of the DMK-led alliance, which comprises over 20 parties, the number of constituencies allotted to VCK remains limited.

“When we get fewer than 10 seats, there is a long waiting list of aspirants that must be considered,” he said, underlining the pressure in candidate selection. He reiterated that the party follows a democratic process by inviting applications from aspirants across all constituencies.

However, he clarified that just applying or attending interviews does not guarantee a ticket. “The process is meant to understand interest and identify potential candidates, but final decisions depend on multiple factors,” he explained. Recalling past experiences, Thirumavalavan said that when he was part of the People’s Welfare Alliance, he had greater flexibility in selecting candidates due to a larger seat share.

He also dismissed criticisms regarding “outsider candidates,” citing instances where the party fielded candidates from different regions and still secured victories in four out of six constituencies. The VCK leader further highlighted the need for internal discipline and autonomy in decision-making.

Drawing comparisons with Communist parties, he noted their structured candidate selection process and grassroots-based funding model. Despite challenges, Thirumavalavan asserted that the party remains committed to democratic principles and will continue striving to expand its political footprint.