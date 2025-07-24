  • Menu
After 5 years, India resumes tourist visas for Chinese nat’ls

NEW DELHI: India has announced resuming the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals from this week, a move that comes as part of efforts to repair bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the military clashes in Galwan Valley.

India had suspended issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals in 2020 largely due to Covid-19 pandemic but the restrictions continued in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

The Indian embassy in Beijing said Chinese nationals may apply for tourist visas from Thursday. In a notification, it also explained the required procedures to apply for the visas as well as documents required to be submitted at respective Indian visa application centres in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

