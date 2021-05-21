After 6 Hours In Vellore, The Body Of A Covid Patient Was Removed From The Ward

On Thursday, a Covid-infected elderly man's body was removed from the Covid ward after six hours, possibly due to neglect at a Vellore hospital. Other Covid-19 patients allegedly staged a protest by refusing to eat their breakfast as a result.



The 67-year-old man, a native of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) in Walajah, Ranipet district, died of coronavirus in the early morning hours of Thursday at the Government Pentland Hospital's Covid ward.

According to reports, around 70 patients were admitted to the hospital, and the delay in separating his body triggered health problems among them.

Dr Anitha, the hospital's chief medical officer (CMO), explained the reason for the delay, as the deceased was not from Vellore, they had to coordinate with authorities from the person's native district, even though in this case it was Ranipet which needed time, as a result, the deceased body got delayed in removing. She further explained the need for the information of the crematoriums as they had to wait until the officials in charge found a cremation site in the deceased's village. She assured that if it had been a local death, then they would have cleared the body immediately.

According to the CMO, the death occurred at 2.25 a.m., and the body was removed from the Covid ward at about 8.20 a.m. The Covid-19 patients who had been denied breakfast accepted the food after having discussions on it.