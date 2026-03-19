After a decade in power, Kerala CPI(M) on its last lap: Satheesan

Kochi: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Thursday said issues within the CPI(M) are going from bad to worse, and if it took 33 years for its decline in West Bengal, the party in Kerala appears to be heading down a similar path much faster.

“After a decade in power, the situation has reached a stage where internal cracks are becoming increasingly visible and difficult to contain,” said Satheesan.

With the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026 scheduled for April 9 to elect 140 legislators, the political landscape is rapidly evolving.

While the Left faces mounting criticism, both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have so far released only their first lists of candidates.

The opposition in the state has sharpened its attack, pointing to what it calls growing unrest within the ruling front. Satheesan said the current scenario vindicates concerns raised earlier about the CPI(M)’s internal health.

Speaking to reporters at Cochin International Airport after returning from Delhi, he remarked that even senior leaders within the party are now speaking out in unusually harsh terms.

Adding to the concern for the Left is the apparent disillusionment among its traditional supporters and fellow travellers.

Satheesan argued that this erosion of confidence stems from the manner in which the government has been running over the past decade, suggesting that dissatisfaction is no longer confined to political opponents.

He also hinted at more political surprises in the days ahead, noting that earlier warnings about upheavals were largely dismissed.

On the opposition front, Satheesan said the UDF has resolved most issues related to candidate selection, with a second list of around 40 candidates expected shortly.

As Kerala heads into a crucial electoral battle, the focus is as much on governance as it is on the internal stability of the ruling front.