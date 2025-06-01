After expressing devotion to his parents, Tej Pratap now showers blessings on Tejashwi Yadav

Days after his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed support for his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and vowed to expose every conspiracy hinting at betrayal within his family and party.

In a post on X, Tej Pratap wrote in Hindi (loosely translated): "Those who dream of separating me from my Arjun, you will never succeed in your conspiracies, you can take Krishna's army but not Krishna himself. I will soon expose every conspiracy. Just have faith, my brother, I am with you in every situation. Right now, I am far away, but my blessings were and will always be with you. My brother, take care of mummy papa, Jaichand is everywhere, inside as well as outside."

He also shared a picture from the epic Mahabharata showing Krishna and Arjun on their chariot in the battlefield.

The post, laced with symbolism, positions Tej Pratap as a Krishna-like figure, spiritually powerful and self-sacrificing, warning unnamed individuals against separating him from his "Arjun". Though he does not explicitly name Tejashwi Yadav, the message is being widely interpreted as support for his younger brother, even as internal family rifts deepen.

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap posted another emotional message addressed to his parents. He wrote: "My dear mom and dad…. My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there, then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else. Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Mummy and Papa, may you both always be healthy and happy."

This came days after his expulsion from the RJD, triggered by a controversial Facebook post in which he introduced a woman identified as Anushka Yadav, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years. The post led to widespread speculation and discomfort within the party, eventually prompting Lalu Prasad Yadav to take action.