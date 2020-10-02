After Hathras, another woman raped, killed in UP

Balrampur: Even as the embers of the Hathras incident continue to smoulder, yet another incident of a Dalit woman being gangraped and killed in Balrampur district has taken place. According to reports, a 22-year-old Dalit college student was raped and brutalized in the Gaisari village of Balrampur on Tuesday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime. The woman, a second-year B Com student, had gone to a college in a nearby town to pay her fees on Tuesday. According to the family, she also worked in a private firm. The girl did not return home till late in the evening and the family made several attempts to contact her on her phone.

Later in the night, the woman reportedly came home in a rickshaw in a semi-conscious state. She had a cannula injected in her forehand which indicated that she had undergone treatment.

Family members said that the woman looked dazed and in a serious condition. The family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way. The family has also alleged that the woman was lethally injected before she was raped.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police, Dev Ranjan Verma, said: "The family said that the woman did not reach home on time on Tuesday.

They tried to contact her but could not get in touch. After some time, she came home in a rickshaw with a glucose drip attached to her arm and she was in a bad state. The relatives took her to a hospital, but she died on the way."

According to the mother of the victim, she was unable to speak when she came back home and could only manage to utter the words, "I am in a lot of pain, I won't survive."

"She had gone to get her admission done at 10 in the morning. We have the receipts. On her way back, 3-4 men forcibly put her in their car, injected her and raped her. The accused broke her back and her legs and sent her back in a rickshaw.

She had no strength left to even walk," the mother told reporters.

However, the Balrampur Police, in a tweet, said reports about her limbs and waist being broken are not true and these injuries have not been confirmed in the autopsy report.